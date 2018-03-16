Paradise Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

This spectacular 16th-floor OCEAN RESORT VIEW two-bedroom unit not only affords you the most gorgeous views of the resort but provides you with a relaxing atmosphere in a home away from home.



Designer furniture, concierge services, and resort side views are just a few of the perks. This exclusive ownership experience is unlike any other in the Caribbean where you can enjoy the benefits of luxury, without every worrying about the headaches of a second home.



In a residence where every amenity is at your fingertips, don't forget to sit back, relax, and take it all in. Have one of Atlantis' chefs cook you dinner in your suite, invite neighbors for a relaxing hour on your balcony, or splurge on a private spa treatment in your own condo.



Owners can enjoy any 90 days in residence per year and the rest of the time the residence is placed in the hotel pool of rooms, creating a great income opportunity for the property owners.



This is the best two bedroom unit available on the top levels over looking the resort.



Make an appointment to view it today!

