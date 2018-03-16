高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥17,106,120
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥17,106,120
原货币价格 $2,700,000
土地

房产描述

Just reduced from $3.5M! A rare collection of four magnificent residential homesites available on prestigious Windermere Island perfect for a family escape or corporate retreat. This exceptional package includes two 26,572 sq. ft. lots just seconds from a glorious pink-sand beach, and two beach lots (1.41 acres and 1.3 acres) offering 150 ft. each of spectacular beach frontage and breathtaking waterscapes. Windermere Island is a world renowned private resort island featuring a 100 foot wide, pink sand beach, 24 hour security, a home owner's club, swimming pool, and tennis court. The island has a reverse osmosis plant on location providing good potable water to the entire island. A beachfront lot and the opposite inland lot can also be sold together for US$1.5 million. Just reduced from $3.5M!

A rare collection of four magnificent residential homesites available on prestigious Windermere Island perfect for a family escape or corporate retreat.

This exceptional package includes two 26,572 sq. ft. lots just seconds from a glorious pink-sand beach, and two beach lots (1.41 acres and 1.3 acres) offering 150 ft. each of spectacular beach frontage and breathtaking waterscapes.

Windermere Island is a world renowned private resort island featuring a 100 foot wide, pink sand beach, 24 hour security, a home owner's club, swimming pool, and tennis court. The island has a reverse osmosis plant on location providing good potable water to the entire island.

A beachfront lot and the opposite inland lot can also be sold together for US$1.5 million.

MLS ID: F1305091616707839

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Elbert Thompson
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Elbert Thompson
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_