Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

Just reduced from $3.5M! A rare collection of four magnificent residential homesites available on prestigious Windermere Island perfect for a family escape or corporate retreat. This exceptional package includes two 26,572 sq. ft. lots just seconds from a glorious pink-sand beach, and two beach lots (1.41 acres and 1.3 acres) offering 150 ft. each of spectacular beach frontage and breathtaking waterscapes. Windermere Island is a world renowned private resort island featuring a 100 foot wide, pink sand beach, 24 hour security, a home owner's club, swimming pool, and tennis court. The island has a reverse osmosis plant on location providing good potable water to the entire island. A beachfront lot and the opposite inland lot can also be sold together for US$1.5 million. Just reduced from $3.5M!



