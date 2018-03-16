高端地产新闻
在售 - Bimini, The Bahamas - ¥7,602,720
Bimini, The Bahamas

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1758
    平方英尺

Stunning ocean views can be enjoyed from this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located at Bimini Bay Resort with a 50 ft boat slip.

The resort has a friendly neighborhood atmosphere and caters to all types of guests. Upgraded granite tile and fully furnished with top of line amenities - this home is a complete paradise package.

Avid anglers and boaters already know Bimini as the fishing capital of the world and have been visiting the island for many years.

With the advent of Bimini Bay Resort and Marina, the island is emerging as the newest upscale getaway for those seeking laid back, casual luxury.

Owner will consider 50% financing for the qualified buyers

MLS ID: F1305091616709720

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

