在售 - Rose Island, The Bahamas - ¥12,671,200
Rose Island, The Bahamas

约¥12,671,200
原货币价格 $2,000,000
土地

房产描述

This lot is one of the only beachfront lots available in the Rose Island Beach and Harbour Club, located only 15 minutes from downtown Nassau.

Don't miss this great opportunity to own a prime beachfront lot on Rose Island.

MLS ID: F1305091616706595

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

