Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Welcome to the Art of Seaside Living...Welcome to Bayroc.



Located on 6.9 acres of beachfront property, tropically landscaped with palms and numerous flowering species, this gated community offers you total seclusion in a secure environment. Just steps away, the silken sands of The Bahamas, a world of timeless style and incomparable beauty beckons.



Answer the call and experience BAYROC as savored by a select few. This oceanfront-gated community prides itself on luxury, privacy and ease.

Share with friends and family the private free form pools, cabana and your own secluded white sand beach. Within walking distance of designer shops, restaurants, and the new Baha Mar Resort & Casino.



With over 65 years construction experience, BAYROC’ s interior design and first class amenities create an unparalleled resident experience. Professional management services will maintain your investment and leave you free to enjoy the pleasures of island living at BAYROC.



Final phase pricing starting from $1,325,000. Only 4 units remain, inquire now.