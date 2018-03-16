Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

Ideally located in Fortune Beach overlooking the beautiful turquoise waters of the Bahamas, this magnificent 2 storey villa is modern and contemporary in design. It offers a unique Mediterranean style. Home boasts 3,600 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Features include garage doors, electronically controlled entrance iron gates with mobile remote operator, hurricane windows and doors, pool, and cabana. Home is walled and gated for security and privacy. Property boasts a full irrigation system with automatic sprinklers for all lawn and landscaped areas. Community will include 5 villas on completion. Very near to the Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club, Banana Bay Restaurant, Fortune Cay, Shoreline, and Lucaya International School.