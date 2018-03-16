高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥10,643,808
免费询盘

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥10,643,808
原货币价格 $1,680,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located in Fortune Beach overlooking the beautiful turquoise waters of the Bahamas, this magnificent 2 storey villa is modern and contemporary in design. It offers a unique Mediterranean style. Home boasts 3,600 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Features include garage doors, electronically controlled entrance iron gates with mobile remote operator, hurricane windows and doors, pool, and cabana. Home is walled and gated for security and privacy. Property boasts a full irrigation system with automatic sprinklers for all lawn and landscaped areas. Community will include 5 villas on completion. Very near to the Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club, Banana Bay Restaurant, Fortune Cay, Shoreline, and Lucaya International School.

MLS ID: F1305091616709621

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Catherine Macleay
+1 242 351 8501

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
