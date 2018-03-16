导航
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥32,945,120
Grand Bahama, GB - ¥32,945,120
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas
约¥32,945,120
原货币价格 $5,200,000
土地
详情
287496
平方英尺
房产描述
Prime tourist commercial zoned land situated on Jolly Rodger Dr. amongst other established Timeshare and Condominium Developments. With over 680 ft. of ocean front this property offers incredible shoreline for several types of development options.
MLS ID: F1305091616706538
联系方式
分部：
H G Christie Ltd
了解更多信息
代理经纪:
Catherine Macleay
+1 242 351 8501
