在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥32,945,120
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥32,945,120
原货币价格 $5,200,000
土地

详情

  • 287496
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prime tourist commercial zoned land situated on Jolly Rodger Dr. amongst other established Timeshare and Condominium Developments. With over 680 ft. of ocean front this property offers incredible shoreline for several types of development options.

MLS ID: F1305091616706538

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Catherine Macleay
+1 242 351 8501

周边设施

