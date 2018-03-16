Exumas, The Bahamas

房产描述

Located just north of Normans’ Cay lies the incredibly private island known locally as Saddleback Cay, named thus for the saddle shape the island assumes when viewed from the sea.



With over 90 feet of elevation, it has a commanding 360 degree view from one of the highest points in the Exumas. This guarantees some compelling views over one of the best seascapes in the world!



Saddleback Cay has 7 major and minor beaches, the nicest of which faces the prevailing Southerly Winds. The physical property includes a main house, and several ancillary cottages (guests and servants quarters).



Located in the northern most section of the Exuma Cays, the island has easy access by boat or by air from New Providence. Normans' Cay, next door, has an operational airstrip, providing ease of access to Saddle Back Cay. The island is conveniently located to some of the best bone fishing and deep water fishing spots in all of the Bahamas. Nearby you will find a wonderful sandbank that appears twice a day out of the sea with the falling of the tides, which makes a wonderful spot to for a trip.



Islands like this one rarely come on the market and represent a great opportunity to own an iconic private island the world-famous Exuma Cays.