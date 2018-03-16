Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Cable Beach Manor unique apartment complex on one of the best beachfront sites on the island!



Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Cable Beach Manor offers one of the best locations in Cable Beach for owning a beautiful apartment complex on the beach.



Built in 1940 and expanded in 1966, Cable Beach Manor offers a traditional feel with modern amenities. Surrounded by tropical landscaping, a total of 34 units include a selection of studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences spread across 2, two-storey buildings. The property also features a 1,500 sq. ft. office, utility building, ample parking, an entertainment/barbecue area, swimming pool, and 150 ft. private, sugar-sand beach.



With the Sandals Resort next door, the new multi-million dollar BahaMar project just a mile away, plus shopping, dining and the airport within easy access, this property is a choice investment with endless possibilities. Continue operations as an apartment complex, acquire for commercial purposes or further land development, or restore to its original use as a small resort hotel.



A 97% occupancy rate, attractive rental income return, and an exceptional location make Cable Beach Manor the ultimate investment opportunity.



Will consider offers!

