在售 - Exumas, The Bahamas - ¥45,647,998
Exumas, The Bahamas

约¥45,647,998
原货币价格 $7,205,000
房产描述

Fabulous Private Cay comprising 20 acres of lush green vegetation, 2 white sandy beaches, protected harbour, and excellent elevation. The Cay is surrounded by crystal blue waters, which provide the ideal location for snorkeling on the harbour side and deep sea fishing off the Eastern Side of the Cay.

This Cay is ideally suited for touristic development and one can construct a number of villas/homes and a restaurant/bar.
Situated on the property is a rain water tank.

Robert's Cay formally known as Mather's Cay is located in the northern Exuma Cays approxately 28 mile Southeast of Nassau, half a mile south of Ship Channel Cay and four miles North of I Lightbourn Cay. 20 acres, 35 ft. above sea level, 2 powder white beaches, and excellent harbor.

Make an offer!

MLS ID: F1305091616706146

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Constantakis
+1 242 322 1041

