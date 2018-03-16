高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥11,714,524
免费询盘

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥11,714,524
原货币价格 $1,849,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6500
    平方英尺

房产描述

Fantastic customized home featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths plus office/den (or 4th bedroom) as well as a guest apartment above the garage. The home is situated on a gorgeous point lot in one of Grand Bahama’s finest neighborhoods. Best of all, the property enjoys NO PROPERTY TAXES!!

Fabulously finished with travertine tiles, Cypress wood tray ceilings, maple wood cabinetry, oak hardwood floors, indirect lighting and granite surfaces throughout the home boasts over 6,500 feet of delectable living space. Built in the new millennium and with the highest construction standards and materials including hurricane windows and doors the home is a veritable fortress while maintaining a relaxed island getaway atmosphere. Each room affords lovely water views and tasteful modern décor and amenities.

Gourmet chefs will appreciate the top of the line appliances including 48” customized fridge, double convection ovens, top opening microwave and warming drawer, wine fridge, and commercial 48” gas cook top stove.

Nestled on a quiet cul de sac and enjoying over 191ft. of fantastic deep-water frontage with views of neighboring high-end homes boaters will love the solid wood docks including full shore power and water, jet-ski lift and hydraulic boat lift. Zip from your dock to the open turquoise Bahama waters in less than 3 minutes.

Providing an ideal outdoor venue for entertaining, get-togethers and relaxation the home features a central swimming pool (with heater and hot tub), covered lanai, built-in BBQ area, bathroom and storage facilities. Lovely lush and tropical landscaping and fully enclosed and electronic gated grounds provide the utmost in privacy.

A spacious fully outfitted and furnished apartment with full bath and kitchenette above the 2 car garage provides plenty of personal space for visiting family and friends or live-in staff.

Absolutely one of the loveliest homes Grand Bahama has to offer! Owners are motivated.

MLS ID: F1305091616703641

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_