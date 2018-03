房产描述

Locate in the prestigious Fortune Bay area, this is a rare opportunity to secure over 5 acres of tourist commercial property with 1,256 feet on the canal.



The land could be used for the development of a hotel, motel, resort, marina, restaurants, retail, condominiums, or even a gated community or single family homes.



Property is within 600 feet to the beaches. Walking distance to Unexsco Dolphin Experience, Taino Beach and The Fish Fry at Smith's Point.



A developer's dream site.