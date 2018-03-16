高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
土地

房产描述

A rare collection of two magnificent combo residential homesites available on prestigious Windermere Island perfect for a family escape or corporate retreat.

This exceptional package includes a beachfront lot and the opposite inland lot being sold together for US$1.5 million.

Windermere Island is a world renowned private resort island featuring a 100 foot wide, pink sand beach, 24 hour security, a home owner's club, swimming pool, and tennis court. The island has a reverse osmosis plant on location providing good potable water to the entire island.

Contact Elbert Thompson at elbert@hgchristie.com for more information.

MLS ID: F1305091616707865

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Elbert Thompson
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Elbert Thompson
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_