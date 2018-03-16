Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

A rare collection of two magnificent combo residential homesites available on prestigious Windermere Island perfect for a family escape or corporate retreat.



This exceptional package includes a beachfront lot and the opposite inland lot being sold together for US$1.5 million.



Windermere Island is a world renowned private resort island featuring a 100 foot wide, pink sand beach, 24 hour security, a home owner's club, swimming pool, and tennis court. The island has a reverse osmosis plant on location providing good potable water to the entire island.



Contact Elbert Thompson at elbert@hgchristie.com for more information.