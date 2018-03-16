Paradise Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

Don't miss this turnkey one bedroom residence with a stunning OCEAN RESORT VIEW. Complete with a full living room and kitchen and full sized master bedroom, located on the 16th floor within a 22 story condo-hotel on Paradise Beach.



The Residences at Atlantis is a suite dreamland of a condo-hotel adjoining the Atlantis Resort. Owners of The Residences will enjoy an awesome combination of Turnberry residential elegance and Atlantis's abundant amenities.



The Residences at Atlantis reflect the exceptionally high standards of both the developer and hotelier in its superb building amenities, impeccable personal service and meticulously crafted and appointed designer-furnished suites including ocean/resort view and ocean/island view suites.



The adjacent Atlantis Resort offers recreation, dining, gaming and entertainment. Discover the world's largest marine habitat, explore ancient architectural ruins, thrill the many water slides and stroll on miles of beautiful beaches. Play golf, tennis, basketball; snorkel, sail, fish, or dock your yacht at the full-service marina. Additional amenities include a fitness center, luxurious spa, 17 gourmet and casual restaurants, 18 lounges and clubs, duty-free chic shops, and a spectacular casino.



Seeing is believing! make an appointment to view this incredible residence today.