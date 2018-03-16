高端地产新闻
在售 - Rose Island, The Bahamas - ¥12,037,640
Rose Island, The Bahamas

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
土地

Prime beachfront lot with spectacular views over a powdery white sand beach and aquamarine waters.

Located within just a 15-minute ferry ride from the conveniences of downtown Nassau, this unique paradise features sandy white beaches, stunning vistas, high ridges, lush natural vegetation, open inland waterway, an 11-acre nature reserve with trails and protected wet-lands, and transportation via golf carts.

Owners are required to conserve a portion of indigenous plants on the home sites to maintain the the natural beauty of Rose Island.

MLS ID: F1305091616707825

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

