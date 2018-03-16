Rose Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

Prime beachfront lot with spectacular views over a powdery white sand beach and aquamarine waters.



Located within just a 15-minute ferry ride from the conveniences of downtown Nassau, this unique paradise features sandy white beaches, stunning vistas, high ridges, lush natural vegetation, open inland waterway, an 11-acre nature reserve with trails and protected wet-lands, and transportation via golf carts.



Owners are required to conserve a portion of indigenous plants on the home sites to maintain the the natural beauty of Rose Island.