在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥85,530,600
Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥85,530,600
原货币价格 $13,500,000
土地

房产描述

This extraordinary property is located just 2 nautical miles westward across the bay from Rock Sound, Eleuthera. The property, a 2,000 acre peninsula, extends 1 mile across at its widest point and tapers to the Southern Tip at Sound Point. Access to the area can be made by twice daily flights from Nassau International Airport.

The property features approximately eight miles of coastline with 75% of that being sandy beach with an average width of 50 feet.

One of the rare large privately owned tracts of consecutive waterfront left for purchase in Eleuthera.

MLS ID: F1305091616707775

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

