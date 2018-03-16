Abaco, The Bahamas

房产描述

For those who appreciate that location really is everything, we present Prana, a truly remarkable estate home situated on an outcropping over the Atlantic Ocean providing unobstructed southerly views of the ever-changing shoreline of Man-O-War Cay, with absolutely breathtaking vistas of the waters within and outside the reef by day, and by night as the moon glistens on its passage from horizon to horizon.



Living in the lap of luxury, you'll wake up to an ever-changing ocean and coastline view every morning, be surrounded by dazzling vistas of turquoise and aquamarine all day long, and watch the sun set in the west over the Sea of Abaco. One bedroom allows a morning view of the sunrise in the east, then you can turn over in bed and see the moon set in the west -- truly spectacular!



Relax in the unique custom infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and delight in the distinctive tropical landscaping throughout the estate. The interior of the 3-bed, 3-bath main residence is finished to the most impeccable standards, with hurricane windows throughout, African Rosewood doors, Turkish Travertine marble floors, meticulously crafted custom exotic wood furniture, and a custom kitchen complete with Viking stove and sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, perfect for your enjoyment year-round, privately or entertaining a crowd.



The charming 1-bed, 1-bath Atlantic Beach Cottage further enhances this unique beachfront estate. Two additional luxurious beachfront cottages and a dock are also available for purchase, making this property also ideal for conversion into a unique, upscale boutique hotel.



The property boasts a near-mythical position too: a dazzling sea-to-sea 100,000 sq. ft. estate with over 770' water frontage, located near the North end of Man-O-War Cay, just 15 minutes from Marsh Harbour's shopping and amenities, yet worlds away, all surrounded by some of the most beautiful waters in the world!



With so many distinctive features, this one-of-a-kind home will go very quickly. Don't delay, call now to schedule a showing of this truly unique private estate.