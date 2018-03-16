高端地产新闻
在售 - Abaco, The Bahamas - ¥8,236,280
Abaco, The Bahamas

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
土地

With 502' feet of shoreline, this property is an excellent opportunity for building that hideaway home in a beautiful part of the Abaco Islands. It is located on the west coast of Lubbers Quarters Island, just four miles south west of the charming settlement of Hope Town and two miles east of the main island of Great Abaco. The property has a twenty foot high bluff at the shoreline which provides an unobstructed view of the surrounding waters. If a home is not your goal, at 8.7 acres this property also provides ample acreage for development into smaller lots for sale as an investment opportunity. If you are looking to become the owner of pristine property in a beautiful area of Abaco, this is your opportunity!

MLS ID: F1305091616706549

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Franklyn Knowles
+1 242 366 0700

