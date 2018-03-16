Eleuthera, The Bahamas

房产描述

REDUCED! Lot 9 - a fabulous island estate lot nestled on exclusive Windermere Island comprising 2.362 acres and 173 ft. of glorious beach frontage on truly the most sought after location of Windermere Island’s famed pink sand beach.



Elevations to 18 ft. capture breezy tradewinds and unsurpassed views of a powdery sand beach and the glistening Atlantic Ocean.



Perfectly combining natural beauty, privacy, tranquillity, and value. This beachfront homesite is the ultimate address for a sophisticated year round residence or summer getaway.



THE SITE: This lovely deep, beachfront lot within a private luxury neighbourhood promises beautiful vistas, quiet seaside living, and four seasons of outdoor enjoyment. Skillfully design your sea view dream home to take advantage of scenic surroundings and outfitted with fine finishings and distinctive details. With the beach right in your backyard, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, sunbathing under sunny skies, and refreshing beach strolls awaits.



SUPREME SETTING: The private and gated Windermere Island is situated half way between the airports at Governor's Harbour and Rock Sound, Eleuthera providing easy access to shopping and contemporary amenities. This exclusive island community adjoins the coast of Eleuthera and is accessed by a guarded bridge. This serene 5 mile long island is a life of inspired leisure, encircled by one of the world’s most spectacular pink sand beaches and the exciting fishing waters of Savannah Sound. The private members only club at Windermere offers fine dining, 2 tennis courts, and a heated swimming pool. A popular enclave for those who treasure privacy, the crystal aquamarine waters of the Bahamas and early morning walks on an endless sugary sand beach.



THE ISLAND: Eleuthera, the island of freedom, lies 200 miles from Florida and 60 miles east of Nassau. The island is home to three airports - North Eleuthera Airport, Governors Harbour Airport, and Rock Sound Airport. All three offer daily direct flights to Nassau, and two offer international flights. Eleuthera is an outdoor lover’s paradise replete with recreational pursuits like diving, surfing, snorkeling, and boating - not to mention some of the best beaches and most captivating sunsets in the world.



This stunning site is one of Windermere's finest properties perfectly suited for a beachfront retreat for all seasons.



