在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥34,845,800
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥34,845,800
原货币价格 $5,500,000
土地

房产描述

3.4 acres of ocean and channel frontage offering over 1,000 feet of panoramic oceanviews.

The property is ideal for condominium development or subdividing for multiple single family home lots. The prize feature is the land runs along a jetty, overlooking the sea which provides the entire length with permanently unobstructed ocean views.

This is one of the last available parcels offering both beach and canal that is zoned openly zoned and is in close proximity to shopping, airport, restaurants, casino, golf courses.

Wonderful Tyne Beach condominiums are adjacent to the property adding definite value.

MLS ID: F1305091616707972

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

