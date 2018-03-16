Abaco, The Bahamas

房产描述

This one-of-a-kind 228-acre tract of land is situated on the highest point in all of Abaco and fronts two coasts. As one of the last remaining large tracts of land with extensive water frontage in close proximity to the capital, Marsh Harbour, it offers a wonderful development opportunity.



The property extends from coast to coast, with 4,000 feet of shoreline frontage on the beautiful Sea of Abaco, including large pockets of sandy white beach and gin clear water. An additional 2,000 feet of frontage face the calm waters of Bustick Bight Bay, on the western side of the property, and a sloping topography of up to 120 ft. elevations offers spectacular 360 degree views. The Abaco cays and other popular island destinations can be seen in the distance from Summit Point, including the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club. Fiber optic cable and high-tension electrical poles are located at the highway, and fresh water lenses are also accessible in close proximity. This is an ideal open zoning site which has been master-planned as a mixed-use marina development that would incorporate a marina, boutique hotel, condos and residential home sites (plans available). Or the property can be divided into smaller sections (10 acres minimum along the waterfront or highway with price adjustments applicable) and be developed with endless possibilities. The new Marsh Harbour International Airport is only 6 miles from the site and Treasure Cay Airport is 12 miles to the north. Marsh Harbour is the fastest growing city in the Bahamas other than Nassau (the capital) and this tract of land lies just on its periphery, with the highest elevations in the Abacos and viable marina potential. An opportunity not to be missed!



Price upon request.