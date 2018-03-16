高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Eleuthera, The Bahamas - ¥17,106,120
免费询盘

Eleuthera, The Bahamas

约¥17,106,120
原货币价格 $2,700,000
土地

房产描述

Investment opportunity. Endless Possibilities. Over 1,400 feet of elevated waterfront. Beginning at approximately 20 feet at the shoreline to elevations of over 75 feet. Views of both the azure of the Atlantic and the crystal blue of the Bight of Eleuthera. Investment opportunity. Endless Possibilities.

Over 1,400 feet of elevated waterfront. Beginning at approximately 20 feet at the shoreline to elevations of over 75 feet. Views of both the azure of the Atlantic and the crystal blue of the Bight of Eleuthera.


MLS ID: F1305091616707869

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Rhonda Waton
+1 242 332 3404

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_