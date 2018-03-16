高端地产新闻
在售 - Andros, The Bahamas - ¥50,684,800
Andros, The Bahamas

约¥50,684,800
原货币价格 $8,000,000
土地

房产描述

Excellent development property with over 10,000 ft. of waterfront. The property comprises a 2,800 acre tract with a road and telephone and electric utilities extending through the length of the property. The 10,000 ft. waterfront includes both sand beach and limestone outcropping. The land is wooded and includes a range of elevations up to 125 ft. and abundant freshwater.

Approximately 1/2 of this acreage is located on the shore side of the primary elevations of the property and provides distant ocean views. The other 1/2 of the acreage enjoys views to the west across the interior of Andros. A fantastic deal with beautiful waterfront! All available utilities run through the property.

MLS ID: F1305091616707864

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

