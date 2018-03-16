Cat Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

Lovely acreage in Fernandez Bay with 12 acres on the water featuring expansive views of the ocean, and 8 additional acres across the Queens Highway that offer nice elevation and are easily developed. In one of the busiest spots on the island and near the well established Fernandez Bay Resort, this property is a must see for those interested in community or resort development.



Situated two miles south of Smiths Bay Dock, the international shipping harbour on Cat Island, and near the International Airpoart in New Bight , this property is ideally located. Areas along the waterfront have elevation that reach 6-8 feet above sea level.The waterfront property offers expansive views of the ocean and is approximately 1/2 mile from the inlet. The property ranges from 200 to 400 feet deep from the waterfront to the Queens Highway.



This is an ideal location for for any development and features a large amount of water frontage. Contact HGC to learn more about this property today.