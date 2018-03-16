高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Island, The Bahamas - ¥55,436,500
Paradise Island, The Bahamas

约¥55,436,500
原货币价格 $8,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5290
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Beach House Villas located on Paradise Island offers owners a private setting on one of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Located on the exclusive western end of Paradise Island, The Beach House Villas span the full width of the island from beachside to harbourside.

Accessible via your private water taxi for use by the Villa's Owners, Beach House Villas offers owners the ultimate in privacy with the convenience of one of the premier islands of the Caribbean.

Villa 5 is a custom designed prime beachfront home that is sold fully furnished and includes a private pool, tropical landscaping and splendid water views. Ownership will include full five-star amenities including the services of a professional chef, concierge service, housekeeping, laundry service, ground maintenance, private dock, and gym facilities.

There is simply nothing like this home on Paradise Island.

Now in a pre-construction phase.

MLS ID: F1305091616703716

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

