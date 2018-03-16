高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥22,174,600
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
土地

房产描述

Over 2 acres of fantastic build ready land boasting 260 ft. of beachfront, this fantastic lot provides the perfect site for a number of developments including condominiums, boutique resort, oceanfront bungalows, restaurants, or a magnificent private estate.

Ideally located on one of the islands most beautiful beaches, the international airport, Port Lucaya, hotels, shopping, marina, and casino are just a short drive away. The lots can be subdivided and sold individually if the new owner should choose to do so!

This area is zoned as tourist commercial making the possibilities of development endless.

Call to view it today!

MLS ID: F1305091616707776

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

