Andros, The Bahamas

房产描述

Beachfront lot with 200 ft. on the beach and bay view on sound.



Kamalame Cay is a 100 acre private island with 3 miles of white sand beach along its eastern shore. The island is separated from Andros, near the village of Staniard Creek, by a shallow inlet and is accessible by ferry only. Access will be maintained via golf cart path towards the bay side. Utilities will be provided via the existing resort, which makes its own power and pipes water from the mainland.



Enjoy exceptional privacy, security and amenities including lovely beaches, a pool, a spa, tennis courts, fishing, diving, and duck hunting enhance investment potential. Marina improvements and a commissary are planned.