高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Andros, The Bahamas - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Andros, The Bahamas

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
土地

房产描述

Beachfront lot with 200 ft. on the beach and bay view on sound.

Kamalame Cay is a 100 acre private island with 3 miles of white sand beach along its eastern shore. The island is separated from Andros, near the village of Staniard Creek, by a shallow inlet and is accessible by ferry only. Access will be maintained via golf cart path towards the bay side. Utilities will be provided via the existing resort, which makes its own power and pipes water from the mainland.

Enjoy exceptional privacy, security and amenities including lovely beaches, a pool, a spa, tennis courts, fishing, diving, and duck hunting enhance investment potential. Marina improvements and a commissary are planned.

MLS ID: F1305091616707759

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_