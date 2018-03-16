Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Albany’s Golf Course lots overlook rolling greens, fairways and lakes on the community’s 200-acre Ernie Els-designed championship course. The links-style course is blanketed with windswept dunes and highlighted by a number of stunning turquoise lakes. Plot sizes range from 13,500 to 26,000 square feet. These home sites are situated around the perimeter of this championship course, creating one of the purest golf experiences.



GOLF COURSE CUSTOM HOME LOTS PRICING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



Opened in 2010, Albany is a luxury resort community in The Bahamas developed by Tavistock Group and backed by Joe Lewis and golfing greats Tiger Woods and Ernie Els. Nestled on nearly 600 oceanfront acres on the island of New Providence, Albany was designed in collaboration with leading urban planner Andres Duany from Plater-Zyberk & Company.



Conveniently located on the western end of New Providence Island, Albany is seven minutes from Nassau’s international airport and award-winning private airport facilities. Albany’s ideal location on the south ocean makes it easy to explore the 700 beautiful islands that define The Bahamas.



Albany’s beginnings are rooted in Albany House, the historic beachside mansion in the heart of our community originally owned by French filmmaker and Inspector Gadget creator Jean Chalopin and the site of the James Bond film Casino Royale. Today Albany House is home to Albany’s fine dining restaurant, intimate ultra lounge and resort concierge services. Celebrating the very best of island living. Albany offers an unsurpassed collection of luxury services and amenities for the entire family to enjoy.



• Luxury resort community spanning approximately 600 oceanfront acres

• Located on the island of New Providence in The Bahamas

• Seven minutes and five miles from Nassau’s international airport

• Albany is a partnership between Tavistock Group, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els

• Luxurious accommodations comprising a selection of beachfront, oceanview and beach club villas

• Ernie Els-designed 18-hole championship golf course measuring 7,400-yards

• First-class golf practice facilities, including driving range and short game area

• Mega-yacht marina with 71 slips with leading edge support services and utilities (yachts up to 300 feet/91 meters can be accommodated)

• Aviva: Fine dining restaurant located on the ground floor of Albany House

• Vesper Bar & Lounge: Intimate ultra lounge located on second floor of Albany House

• Azul: Adult pool and bar offering infinity-edge pool, cocktails, light fair and 12 private cabanas

• Footprints Restaurant: Full-service family restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and casual dinners and an open-air bar

• Conch House: Supervised kids’ clubhouse with activity centers based on age group, appointment-based child care, outdoor playground and sport court

• Family Water Park with pools, slides, grottos and waterfalls

• Treasure Island: Interactive water playground featuring tipping cones, net climbs and splashing water features

• The Spa at Albany: Full-service spa with salon and exquisite individual treatment pavilions

• Expansive fitness center with 25-meter lap pool, boxing ring and group fitness classes

• Lighted Har-Tru tennis courts and padel tennis court

• Albany’s partnership with Stuart Cove’s provides a wealth of water-based activities and island excursions

• Horse Stables offering equestrian instruction and guided horseback rides along the beach and throughout Albany

• Golf Clubhouse includes bar and grill, pro shop and private corporate meeting facilities (under construction)

• State-of-the-art security

