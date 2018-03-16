高端地产新闻
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥126,712,000
Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥126,712,000
原货币价格 $20,000,000
房产描述

BACK ON THE MARKET! Hard to find 26+ acre tract of land located opposite Lyford Cay perfect for residential, multi-family, or commercial development.

Utilities on main road. Close to shopping, transportation, and Nassau International Airport.

This area is growing quickly and this land is an ideal investment opportunity.

MLS ID: F1305091616706596

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Vicky Knowles-Andrews
+1 242 322 1041

