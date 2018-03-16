高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas - ¥20,907,480
免费询盘

Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

约¥20,907,480
原货币价格 $3,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Welcome to the new Bahamian Riviera. Glamour has a new address...

Oasis is a stunning oceanfront home situated on an acre of prime land in the posh shopping and entertainment district of Cable Beach. Designed around a sunny central courtyard, this Spanish hacienda underwent an extensive renovation in 2010 and is now in impeccable condition.

Highlights include 99 feet of waterfront, two master bedrooms, elegant bamboo and travertine flooring, new stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops in the kitchen, built-in audio/visual system and designer furnishings throughout. Every square inch of the home has been meticulously updated.

With property values in the area due to rise as the neighboring Baha Mar nears completion, there has never been a better time to buy real estate. Live the life you've always dreamed of at Oasis: your perfect piece of paradise.

MLS ID: F1305091616703664

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Ryan Knowles
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Ryan Knowles
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_