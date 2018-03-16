Nassau New Providence, The Bahamas

房产描述

Welcome to the new Bahamian Riviera. Glamour has a new address...



Oasis is a stunning oceanfront home situated on an acre of prime land in the posh shopping and entertainment district of Cable Beach. Designed around a sunny central courtyard, this Spanish hacienda underwent an extensive renovation in 2010 and is now in impeccable condition.



Highlights include 99 feet of waterfront, two master bedrooms, elegant bamboo and travertine flooring, new stainless steel appliances and marble counter tops in the kitchen, built-in audio/visual system and designer furnishings throughout. Every square inch of the home has been meticulously updated.



With property values in the area due to rise as the neighboring Baha Mar nears completion, there has never been a better time to buy real estate. Live the life you've always dreamed of at Oasis: your perfect piece of paradise.