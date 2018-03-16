高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥67,227,051
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥67,227,051
原货币价格 $10,611,000
A great property for tourist commercial development. This large beachfront tract is priced to sell! The property offers over 1,100' of white sandy beach frontage. Located just over a half hour drive outside of Freeport's downtown areas. Allows for a family island atmosphere to exist with the amenities of the city a pleasant drive away. Ideal location for the development of beachfront cottages or homesites. Also, adjacent inland land across the road from the Queens Highway available - please see GB1245.

MLS ID: F1305091616706557

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Naisha Russell
+1 242 351 8501

