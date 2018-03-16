Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

房产描述

A great property for tourist commercial development. This large beachfront tract is priced to sell! The property offers over 1,100' of white sandy beach frontage. Located just over a half hour drive outside of Freeport's downtown areas. Allows for a family island atmosphere to exist with the amenities of the city a pleasant drive away. Ideal location for the development of beachfront cottages or homesites. Also, adjacent inland land across the road from the Queens Highway available - please see GB1245.