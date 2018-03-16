高端地产新闻
在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥8,711,450
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
其他

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 14
    浴室 (14 全卫)
  • 12000
    平方英尺

房产描述

Superb investment opportunity awaits with this canal-front condominium complex situated next door to one of Grand Bahama's most beautiful beaches.

Taino Gardens is comprised of 8 one and 2 two bedroom fully furnished units over-looking beautiful Bell Channel Bay.

Large community pool, landscaped grounds and marina are included.

MLS ID: F1305091616702887

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Catherine Macleay
+1 242 351 8501

