Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

Well maintained apartment complex and adjacent multi-family zoned land in Lucaya with close proximity to beach, shopping, restaurants, golf, night life and casino, Tudor Gardens includes laundry facilities and swimming pool.

Comprised of 56 apartments total the unit breakdown and long term rental rates are as follows.

4 three bedrooms that rent for $$1000 per month each

36 two bedrooms that rent for $800 each

16 one bedrooms that rent for $600 each

Each unit includes full kitchen, a/c units, and spacious screened in private balconies with views of gardens and pool. Offered partially furnished the units can be geared toward long term or short term (weekly) rentals.

The adjacent land is approximately 3 acres in size and is currently utilized as a cricket field with a clubhouse.