在售 - Grand Bahama, The Bahamas - ¥18,056,460
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

约¥18,056,460
原货币价格 $2,850,000
其他

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 75
    浴室 (75 全卫)

房产描述

Well maintained apartment complex and adjacent multi-family zoned land in Lucaya with close proximity to beach, shopping, restaurants, golf, night life and casino, Tudor Gardens includes laundry facilities and swimming pool.
Comprised of 56 apartments total the unit breakdown and long term rental rates are as follows.
4 three bedrooms that rent for $$1000 per month each
36 two bedrooms that rent for $800 each
16 one bedrooms that rent for $600 each
Each unit includes full kitchen, a/c units, and spacious screened in private balconies with views of gardens and pool. Offered partially furnished the units can be geared toward long term or short term (weekly) rentals.
The adjacent land is approximately 3 acres in size and is currently utilized as a cricket field with a clubhouse.

MLS ID: F1305091616702886

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Chiara Petrucci
+1 242 351 8501

