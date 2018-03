This property offers a magnificent turn-of-the-century 11-bedroom "cottage" commanding a prominent position overlooking North Haven village and the Fox Islands Thorofare. The 4.2±-acre parcel of land includes open lawn with gardens and meadows, providing easy access to the shorefront and unimpeded views. The property includes 720± feet of frontage on the Thorofare, two historic boathouses, and a deepwater dock.