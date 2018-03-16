高端地产新闻
在售 - Long Island, The Bahamas - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Long Island, The Bahamas

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 4000
    平方英尺

房产描述

JUST REDUCED! Escape to the island with this unique investment!

All 4 bungalows have ocean views, fully air-conditioned and can comfortably sleep up to 4 people. Enjoy a carefree island lifestyle complete with deep sea fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, or just relax and enjoy the sun and sand. The crystal clear waters are ideal for bonefishing and spotting tropical fish.

The resort also has a restaurant and bar that welcomes guests and locals serving tasty island treats with breathtaking views of the sea.

There is additional land for more guests rooms and approvals are in place.
Bungalows rent for $150 per night or $900 per week.

The beach side restaurant and bar and villas can be sold separately at $1 million each.

A great income investment!

MLS ID: F1305091616703715

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
Elbert Thompson
+1 242 322 1041

