Long Island, The Bahamas

房产描述

JUST REDUCED! Escape to the island with this unique investment!



All 4 bungalows have ocean views, fully air-conditioned and can comfortably sleep up to 4 people. Enjoy a carefree island lifestyle complete with deep sea fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, or just relax and enjoy the sun and sand. The crystal clear waters are ideal for bonefishing and spotting tropical fish.



The resort also has a restaurant and bar that welcomes guests and locals serving tasty island treats with breathtaking views of the sea.



There is additional land for more guests rooms and approvals are in place.

Bungalows rent for $150 per night or $900 per week.



The beach side restaurant and bar and villas can be sold separately at $1 million each.



A great income investment!