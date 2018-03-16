高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cat Island, The Bahamas - ¥20,273,920
免费询盘

Cat Island, The Bahamas

约¥20,273,920
原货币价格 $3,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6900
    平方英尺

房产描述

Set high on a hill with 180 degree views extending across the Atlantic Ocean to miles of pristine beaches and a picturesque lagoon, this perfectly located and stunning artists' retreat beckons to those who seek a combination of peace and paradise.

The home's 6,900 sq. ft. has been custom designed and built of durable Brazilian Hardwood to endure the test of time. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer spectacular views, while artistically hand carved doors lead to generously sized bedrooms. You'll also love the state-of-the-art kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and slate counters.

Outdoors, covered and uncovered decking account for more than half of the home's square footage, making this an ideal venue for entertaining or hosting a large family with quiet little spots for everyone.

Completely off the grid, this home with all its high-tech equipment plus air-conditioning systems in the bedrooms, is fully powered by solar all year round. Satellite internet access is available and ready to keep you connected to the world while you enjoy the tranquility and serenity of hilltop/beachfront living on one of the most beautiful islands in The Bahamas. To top it off, the beach is a short stroll down the hill for endless days of relaxing in privacy.

MLS ID: F1305091616703672

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

联系方式

分部：
H G Christie Ltd
代理经纪:
John Christie
+1 242 322 1041

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_