在售 - Tybee Island, GA, United States - ¥10,738,842
Tybee Island, GA, 31328 - United States

102 General George Marshall Boulevard

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5049
    平方英尺

房产描述

102 General George Marshall Blvd, Tybee Island Beautiful home w/ Ocean Views! Casa Verde has Wrap-a-round porches, rooftop deck, in-ground pool, 6 BR's,5 1/2 BA's, gourmet Kitchen, fabulous rental history, and sold furnished. An Antebellum style master piece! Call Terry Jackson at (912) 429-0578 or visit www.tybeeislandrealestatesales.com. $1,695,000.

上市日期: 2012年11月22日

MLS ID: 104192

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southeast Coastal
代理经纪:
Terry Jackson
(912)786-4777

联系方式

周边设施

