102 General George Marshall Boulevard

房产描述

102 General George Marshall Blvd, Tybee Island Beautiful home w/ Ocean Views! Casa Verde has Wrap-a-round porches, rooftop deck, in-ground pool, 6 BR's,5 1/2 BA's, gourmet Kitchen, fabulous rental history, and sold furnished. An Antebellum style master piece! Call Terry Jackson at (912) 429-0578 or visit www.tybeeislandrealestatesales.com. $1,695,000.