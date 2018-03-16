高端地产新闻
在售 - Kohler, United States - ¥9,497,064
Kohler, 53044 - United States

650 Treehouse Pkwy

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7057
    平方英尺

Absolutely the pinnacle of homes. Beautifully upgraded Jesse Burg home with the finest workmanship & materials & attention to details. Deep crown moldings, tall baseboards & wide moldings. There is high end everything! Granite, limestone, tiles & hardware. A perfect floor plan, cozy book lined library, his & hers offices, 1st floor master suite and a wonderful lower level w/media area, wet bar, wine cellar, craft area,study, workout area & bath. All set on one of Kohlers best lots with total privacy & a wooded back drop. Sellers completed a total renovation & update inside & out, landscaping & rear patios. the finest audio & visual system wired throughout the home. Seller left no stone unturned in the renovation process & used the best materials available & workmanship.

上市日期: 2014年5月20日

MLS ID: 1530640

分部：
CENTURY21 Rautmann/Schils
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Moenning
9204512345

