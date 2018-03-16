650 Treehouse Pkwy

Absolutely the pinnacle of homes. Beautifully upgraded Jesse Burg home with the finest workmanship & materials & attention to details. Deep crown moldings, tall baseboards & wide moldings. There is high end everything! Granite, limestone, tiles & hardware. A perfect floor plan, cozy book lined library, his & hers offices, 1st floor master suite and a wonderful lower level w/media area, wet bar, wine cellar, craft area,study, workout area & bath. All set on one of Kohlers best lots with total privacy & a wooded back drop. Sellers completed a total renovation & update inside & out, landscaping & rear patios. the finest audio & visual system wired throughout the home. Seller left no stone unturned in the renovation process & used the best materials available & workmanship.