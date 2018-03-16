高端地产新闻
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥17,105,486
Chatham, 02650 - United States

726 Orleans Road

约¥17,105,486
原货币价格 $2,699,900
详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

This spectacular coastal setting on Ryder's Cove occupies an exceptional waterfront residence with renovated boathouse at the water's edge. Built by Eastward Companies, the home is set on .90 of an acre and spans 4,162 sf. The entry foyer leads to an expansive great room with high ceilings, fireplace, and glass doors leading to the deck and outdoor oasis. The impressive kitchen has granite counters and top-of- the-line appliances and is adjoined by a formal dining room, pantry, bath and laundry room. The first floor master suite has a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Above, there are two additional bedrooms, three baths, laundry, loft and bonus space. There is garage space and a full basement. This home is a perfect blend of seaside luxury and comfortable living.

MLS ID: F1501100644700001

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

