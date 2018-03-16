726 Orleans Road

房产描述

This spectacular coastal setting on Ryder's Cove occupies an exceptional waterfront residence with renovated boathouse at the water's edge. Built by Eastward Companies, the home is set on .90 of an acre and spans 4,162 sf. The entry foyer leads to an expansive great room with high ceilings, fireplace, and glass doors leading to the deck and outdoor oasis. The impressive kitchen has granite counters and top-of- the-line appliances and is adjoined by a formal dining room, pantry, bath and laundry room. The first floor master suite has a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Above, there are two additional bedrooms, three baths, laundry, loft and bonus space. There is garage space and a full basement. This home is a perfect blend of seaside luxury and comfortable living.