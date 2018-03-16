高端地产新闻
在售 - Islamorada, FL, United States - ¥13,615,204
Islamorada, FL, 33036 - United States

134 Milano Dr

约¥13,615,204
原货币价格 $2,149,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3576
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury waterfront 5BD/5BA with 100' dock and boat lift, custom pool with spa and waterfall, elevator & private master suite on the 3rd floor. Instant big boat access to both the ocean and bay from 100' wide, deep canal. Spacious home offers over 5,000 sf. including porches, separate guest quarters and garage. Security system, brick drive, impact glass, landscaping & more! $2,149,000 MLS#571146 Call Brett Newman 305-393-1770 for more information or to view property.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 571146

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Schmitt
代理经纪:
Margo and Brett Newman
(305)393-3980

