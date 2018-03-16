高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥22,142,922
Chatham, 02633 - United States

136 Shattuck Place

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

In a spectacular and tranquil setting, just steps from Chase Park and Chatham Village is the site of this soon to be built residence. Designed by the highly-praised firm, Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the offering comprises newly conceived building plans for a four-bedroom contemporary shingle-style retreat. Set on nearly an acre of land that can accommodate a pool and lushly landscaped yard, this home also has deeded access to Mill Pond. The main level interior evokes open space and functionality with a large family room, a professionally-equipped kitchen and dining area, en-suite master bedroom, laundry room, mudroom, pool room, two powder rooms and luxurious screened porch. The second-floor features three en-suite bedrooms and a bonus room above the two-car garage.

MLS ID: F1409110937700001

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

周边设施

周边设施
