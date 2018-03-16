高端地产新闻
在售 - Edgartown, MA, United States - ¥22,776,482
Edgartown, MA, 02539 - United States

56 Cottage Street

约¥22,776,482
原货币价格 $3,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 31
    浴室 (6 全卫, 50 半卫)
  • 4317
    平方英尺 (0.16 英亩)

房产描述

This meticulously crafted home sits prominently on a corner lot, 2 blocks from Edgartown Harbor. The 6 bedroom / 6.5 bath residence was completely renovated with all new systems and the highest level of millwork, attention to detail and finishes. The home features a living room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, a well-appointed kitchen with pantry, a formal entrance hall and a sunny front parlor. Complimenting everything is a finished 3rd floor living room and widows walk with water views as well as a 2nd kitchen providing an attached apartment above garage with separate entry. The grounds are nicely landscaped with a large brick parking area in front of the 2-car garage.

上市日期: 2015年3月9日

MLS ID: MA1842

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Gerret Conover
508-627-3757

