高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥15,522,220
免费询盘

Chatham, 02633 - United States

44 Cross Street

约¥15,522,220
原货币价格 $2,450,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Accessed by a private driveway, Mulberry House is a beautifully restored residence located on Cross Street, one of Chatham's most historic locales. Spanning approximately 2,700 SF on two levels, this four bedroom, four and a half bath home comprises an open air ambiance. The main level features a great room with chef's kitchen and a master suite, powder room, laundry and a breezeway that leads to a two car garage as well as two porches and a patio. Above there are three en-suite bedrooms and a sitting room. This historic property has a new foundation with the potential to finish roughly 1,200 of additional square footage. Enjoy fine craftsmanship from the award-winning team of Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders.

MLS ID: F1502250655700008

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_