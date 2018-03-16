高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥15,522,220
Chatham, 02633 - United States

36 Cross Street

约¥15,522,220
原货币价格 $2,450,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Bradford House is a restored historical residence ideally positioned on Cross Street, one of Chatham's most historic locales. Spanning approximately 2,600 SF on two levels, this exceptional home comprises four bedrooms along with four and a half baths. The main level exudes charm with a chef's kitchen, living room and dining room, a private master suite, as well as a powder room, mudroom, laundry and attached two car garage. Above are three impressive en-suite bedrooms. This historic property has a new foundation with the potential to finish approximately 1,400 additional SF. Enjoy fine craftsmanship from the award-winning team of Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders.

MLS ID: F1502250655700005

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

