高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥19,006,166
免费询盘

Chatham, 02650 - United States

66 Scatteree Road

约¥19,006,166
原货币价格 $2,999,900
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Stunning new Eastward Companies home in one of Chatham's most quintessential neighborhoods. This stunning new construction home offers a beautifully landscaped setting with a pool. Featuring four bedrooms, five and a half baths with an impressive great room with wood floors, fireplace, and coffered ceilings. The exquisite kitchen comprises a center island, breakfast nook, full pantry, and butler pantry. Other highlights include a first floor en-suite master bedroom with a fireplace, formal dining room, sun room, bath, laundry room and a mudroom that leads to a two-car garage. The second level features three en suite bedrooms, a comfortable loft area, a second laundry and a generously sized bonus room with the fifth bath. This tranquil North Chatham retreat is a one of a kind.

MLS ID: F1504150653700001

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_