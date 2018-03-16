66 Scatteree Road

房产描述

Stunning new Eastward Companies home in one of Chatham's most quintessential neighborhoods. This stunning new construction home offers a beautifully landscaped setting with a pool. Featuring four bedrooms, five and a half baths with an impressive great room with wood floors, fireplace, and coffered ceilings. The exquisite kitchen comprises a center island, breakfast nook, full pantry, and butler pantry. Other highlights include a first floor en-suite master bedroom with a fireplace, formal dining room, sun room, bath, laundry room and a mudroom that leads to a two-car garage. The second level features three en suite bedrooms, a comfortable loft area, a second laundry and a generously sized bonus room with the fifth bath. This tranquil North Chatham retreat is a one of a kind.