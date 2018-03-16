高端地产新闻
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥13,906,642
Chatham, 02633 - United States

326 Bridge Street

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
  • 4
    卧室

Nestled down a private drive just a short walk to Lighthouse Beach, this lovely home offers spectacular views of conservation land in one of Chatham's best locations. The entry opens to a dramatic vaulted ceiling great room with gas fireplace, transom windows and blond oak floors. The chef's kitchen with granite counters and walk-in pantry adjoins a mudroom and half bath. The main level is complete with a spectacular heated sunroom, master suite and laundry/office that overlook marshland. Above are three bedrooms, one and half baths and an oversized deck. The third level opens to a family room/conservatory that commands outstanding panoramic views as far as the Atlantic. Above the two car garage is a large unfinished bonus space.

MLS ID: F1503120654700001

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

