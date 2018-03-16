26 Cross Street

房产描述

Accessed by a private driveway, Captain Smith House is sited on Cross Street, one of Chatham's most historic locales. Spanning over 4,000 SF on two levels, with the option for an additional 2,000 SF on the lower level, this fully restored residence defines comfortable living. The first floor open layout offers an impressive kitchen with family room and dining area accompanied by a separate living room, an en-suite master bedroom, mudroom, powder room and laundry. Above is a second master suite, two comfortable en-suite bedrooms and a sitting room. Enjoy fine craftsmanship from the award-winning team of Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders.