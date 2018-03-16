高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥18,119,816
免费询盘

Chatham, 02633 - United States

26 Cross Street

约¥18,119,816
原货币价格 $2,860,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Accessed by a private driveway, Captain Smith House is sited on Cross Street, one of Chatham's most historic locales. Spanning over 4,000 SF on two levels, with the option for an additional 2,000 SF on the lower level, this fully restored residence defines comfortable living. The first floor open layout offers an impressive kitchen with family room and dining area accompanied by a separate living room, an en-suite master bedroom, mudroom, powder room and laundry. Above is a second master suite, two comfortable en-suite bedrooms and a sitting room. Enjoy fine craftsmanship from the award-winning team of Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders.

MLS ID: F1502250655700002

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_