在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥42,765,300
Chatham, 02633 - United States

74 Sears Point Road

约¥42,765,300
原货币价格 $6,750,000
  • 5
    卧室

房产描述

This exceptional waterfront property offers arresting panoramas of Stage Harbor and beyond. Situated in one of Chatham's most private enclaves, the property is comprised of two adjoining lots totaling 6.6 acres and 350 feet of water frontage. A long winding driveway and charming barn enhance the property's magical approach. Currently there is an existing five bedroom, three and half bath classic Cape Cod style residence built in 1959 spanning 2,500 s.f. sited on the property. This unbeatable setting offers exceptional potential to built a dramatic dream estate or to reinvent the old. Existing Polhemus Savery DaSilva architectural plans are available. Discover more about this spectacular property upon request.

MLS ID: F1409081540700009

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

