高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chatham, United States - ¥126,680,322
免费询盘

Chatham, 02633 - United States

97 Tilipi Run

约¥126,680,322
原货币价格 $19,995,000
其他

详情

  • 6
    卧室

房产描述

Boasting one of the most spectacular properties on the Cape Cod shoreline, this shingle-clad home is poised on 1.9 acres and majestically resides over the Atlantic Ocean, Monomoy Islands and Nantucket Sound. With 10,974 square feet of living space spanning three levels, the six bedroom estate has simply breathtaking views, manicured grounds and a glorious stone pool pavilion. The enchanting home is designed with a circular motif and gleams of pure elegance and includes multiple family gathering rooms, a banquet size dining room, chef's kitchen, 11 seat theater, an opulent wine cave and a circular one bedroom carriage house for guests or staff. A Creston smart home system controls security, electronic gate, lighting, audio, and driveway and pool heat with a touch of a button.

MLS ID: F1307170615700003

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_