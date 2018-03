房产描述

Enjoying a magnificent view of the Seine and Paris Town Hall’s forecourt across the river, this delightful duplex apartment in perfect condition is on the third and fourth floors of a fine building dating from the 1850’s. Featuring exposed beams and beautiful parquet flooring, it comprises a delightful living room with a fireplace and fitted bookcases, a kitchen with dining facilities, two bedrooms and a bath/shower room with a toilet. Cellar. The building is not equipped with a lift.